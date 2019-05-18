Highlights: Zak Cummings Lands Massive Punch At UFC Rochester

Spread the word!













Zak Cummings was looking to build a winning streak when he met Trevin Giles on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., May 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 10 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

The UFC vet did so thanks to an absolutely monstrous punch and a submission that followed. Cummings’ fight with Giles looked like it might head to the judges’ cards as it extended into the third round.

Cummings made sure that didn’t happen, however. He hit Giles with a monstrous left hand that rocked him. Check it out courtesy of the UFC:

From there, he followed up with a tight guillotine choke that sealed the win for him. It was his fourth victory in his last five bouts, including three submissions. Peep the finish here: