Highlights: Was This UFC 237 Stoppage Controversial?

Raoni Barcelos met replacement opponent Carlos Huachin on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The second stoppage of the card involved some controversy.

Barcelos put on an impressive performance to be certain. Yet it may have been marred a small amount due to a possibly early stoppage from the referee.

In the second round, Barcelos poured on an onslaught of elbows on a grounded Huachin. They got through but didn’t seem to do a ton of damage, yet the ref stepped in to stop the fight. Immediately afterward, commentators Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier said it was an early stoppage.

Watch it via the UFC here and decide for yourself: