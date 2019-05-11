Spread the word!













UFC 237 preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, May 11, 2019) will come from in the form of UFC 237. Headlining the card are Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight bout closes the preliminary card on ESPN in what should be an interesting fight.

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Thiago Moises is next in a lightweight bout.

Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes is next in a welterweight bout.

Clay Guida vs. B.J. Penn in a lightweight bout opens the ESPN preliminary card.

Luana Carolina vs. Priscila Cachoeira in a women’s flyweight bout finishes off the ESPN+ preliminary card.

Raoni Barcelos vs. Carlos Quiroz is next in a bantamweight bout.

Opening the ESPN+ prelims is Talita Bernardo vs. Viviane Araujo in a women’s bantamweight bout.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Lightweight bout: Kurt Holobaugh vs. Thiago Moises

Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes

Lightweight bout: Clay Guida vs. B.J. Penn

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Luana Carolina vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Carlos Quiroz

Women’s bantamweight bout: Talita Bernardo vs. Viviane Araujo

