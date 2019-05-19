Highlights: Vicente Luque Scores Fourth Straight Knockout Win

Spread the word!













Surging welterweight finisher Vicente Luque was looking to add to his list of victims when he met short-notice replacement Derrick Krantz on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., May 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 10 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York.

Krantz replaced veteran Neil Magny in a fight that originally set for the UFC Rochester co-main event. It was announced Magny had failed a USADA drug test. He was touted prospect from LFA, and Krantz came out ready to fight. He caught Luque off guard with some clean punches at the bell (via UFC on Twitter):

However it was Luque who laughed last, as he rocked Krantz with a vicious right hand. From there he followed with a downpour of powerful ground strikes to seal the deal via first-round TKO for his fourth straight knockout win: