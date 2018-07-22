Highlights: TUF Finalist Choked Unconscious In Hamburg

Bantamweight Manny Bermudez may not be a household name, but he should be well on his way to becoming one (at least in an MMA sense) after picking up another highlight reel submission at today’s (Sun., July 22, 2018) UFC Fight Night 134 from the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

Bermudez extended his unbeaten record to 13-0 and 2-0 in the UFC with an impressive win over former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) finalist Davey Grant in Germany, dropping the British grappler with a huge right hand before chaining together a sequence of attempts ending in a triangle choke that forced his opponent to go unconscious.

Watch the insane stoppage from the undefeated Bermudez here:

WHAT. A. SEQUENCE.@_MannyBermudez drops Grant with a right hand, then shows off his SLICK submission skills to put him away. WOW! #UFCHamburg pic.twitter.com/XK8ebRvIPK — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2018