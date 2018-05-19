Highlights: Rampage-Style Slam Ends Insane 39-Second Fight

Continuing the amazing finishes on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., May 19, 2018) UFC Fight Night 129 from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, featherweight Gabriel Benitez scored one of more impressive UFC stoppages of the year.

Facing Humberto Bandenay in a fight that was wild from the opening bell, Benitez dropped his opponent with a huge punch, only to see Bandenay go for an armbar. Benitez fought out of it well, using a monster slam that would have made PRIDE FC-era Rampage Jackson proud.

The huge spike on Bandenay opened a path for some huge hammerfists to follow, and Benitez had another UFC victory in only 39 seconds. Watch it right here: