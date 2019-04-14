Highlights: One-Punch KO Shocks Touted Prospect At UFC 236

After nearly two years out of action, touted prospect Boston Salmon was looking to bounce back on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., April 13, 2019) UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Unfortunately, his opponent Khalid Taha didn’t get the memo. He never let Salmon find his groove when he knocked him out just 25 seconds into the first round. It was a left hook that did it, and even though Taha poured on ground and pound, the first huge shot ended the fight. Salmon is now 6-2, with his only other loss a close split decision. He had never been knocked out.

Taha is 13-2 and ready to make a name for himself in the talented UFC bantamweight division. Watch his impressive knockout over Salmon via the UFC on Twitter here: