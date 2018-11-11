Highlights: Maycee Barber Arrives With Gruesome TKO Win

Touted 20-year-old strawweight Maycee Barber put her name squarely on the UFC map when she debuted against Hannah Cifers at last night’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Hailing from nearby Fort Collins, Colorado, Barber declared her goal to become the youngest UFC champion in history. While she has quite a ways to go to get there, Barber took the first step last night.

Facing short-notice replacement Hannah Cifers, Barber was nothing if not dominant. She bludgeoned Cifers with elbows from the clinch, opening her up with some big cuts. It turned into a lopsided mess, and the referee has seen enough as a result. After her victory, Barber called out fellow rising prospect Mackenzie Dern.

She may not get that fight just yet because of their shared status as future stars. For now, watch her bloody debut win here: