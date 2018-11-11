Maycee Barber Debuts With Bloody Finish Of Hannah Cifers

Touted women’s strawweight prospect Maycee Barber made her UFC debut against Hannah Cifers at tonight’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

The 5-0, 20-year-old Barber was last seen winning via TKO on ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series’ this July. She met arguably her toughest test in the 8-2 Cifers, who came in as a late replacement.

Round One:

Barber came out smoking with a solid head kick and a knee. She hurt Cifers and the fighters clinched. The two fighters both threw heavy blows in close. Barber may have held a slight edge. Cifers broke a clinch and landed some hard punches. Barber responded with an elbow over the top, but Cifers landed a solid right hand. Barber snapped her head kick again, landing it cleanly.

Cifers clinched again. Barber reversed and scored an elbow. She ground Cifers in the clinch, landing a knee. Barber appeared the much bigger fighter. She went for a huge kick but Cifers countered with a big shot. Barber threw a big punch and an elbow to close out an exciting first round.

Round Two:

Cifers came out with a low kick to open the second. Barber landed a head kick on a bleeding Cifers. The hometown favorite continued landing kicks, badly bloodying Cifers with more huge elbows. She took Cifers to the ground and rained down damage on a bloodied Cifers. More huge elbows landed. She had Cifers’ back and it was elementary. Cifers was a bloody mess and Kevin McDonald finally stepped in to stop the fight.

Massive debut for Barber. At first glance, the hype is real. She should be ranked at women’s strawweight next week.

Final Result: Maycee Barber def. Hannah Cifers via R2 TKO (strikes)