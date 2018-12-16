Highlights: Insane Knockout Caps Unreal Fight In Milwaukee

Lightweights Joaquim Silva and Jared Gordon were looking to make a statement on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., December 15, 2018) UFC on FOX 31 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It’s safe to say they accomplished that goal.

In what will almost certainly be “Fight of the Night” on the last card on big FOX, Silva and Gordon met in all-out war. The early going saw Gordon land some huge shots that hurt Silva in the first frame:

Silva persevered to land this beautiful flying knee and a combination of punches to rally. The comeback was so strong he nearly stopped Gordon in the first:

Gordon made it through because of his insane toughness, however. In the second round, Silva locked on what appeared to be a tight kneebar. The hold had Gordon in trouble, but he survived the second. He did come out favoring the knee.

It was all for naught. Silva opened up with a flawless finishing combo. The punches put Gordon out on his feet. Watch the ending sequence here: