Highlights: Eryk Anders Scores Massive Head Kick KO In Final Minute

The attention was mostly focused on Justin Gaethje’s vicious knockout in the main event (watch full highlights here) at last night’s UFC Lincoln. However, rising middleweight Eryk Anders scored his own electric highlight reel stoppage.

The middleweight prospect met Tim Williams in the opening main card bout from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was mainly a back-and-forth affair. That is, until Anders floored Williams with a vicious head kick as he rose from the canvas in the final minute of the fight.

Anders’ hype train is back on track after a close split decision loss to Lyoto Machida earlier this year. He secured one of the latest stoppage wins in UFC middleweight history in Lincoln. Watch the amazing head kick KO here: