UFC Argentina Results: Cynthia Calvillo Runs Over Poliana Botelho

The Octagon touches down in South America for Saturday (Nov 17, 2018) night’s UFC Argentina. LowkickMMA has you covered with all the up-to-the-minute results.

UFC Fight Night 140, better known as UFC Argentina, offers 12 fights in total to take place at the Luna Park arena in Buenos Aires. This event will be live on Fox Sports 1 if you choose to tune in.

Before Argentina’s own Santiago Ponzinibbio makes his way to the Octagon to fight Neil Magny in the evening’s main event, eight other fighters make the walk to the cage.

An exciting women’s strawweight fight kicks off the main card when Brazil’s Poliana Botelho takes on the returning Cynthia Calvillo.

Botelho (7-1) has won her last five fights. She most recently finished Syuri Kondo at just 33 seconds of the first round. Calvillo will be Poliana’s third fight with the promotion.

As for Calvillo (6-1), she makes her return to the Octagon after serving a nine-month USADA suspension. Before her forced leave Calvillo was on a terror. However, she did lose her last fight at UFC 219 against Carla Esparza. With a win over Poliana, Calvillo could put herself right back into title talk.

Round One

Botelho takes center cage as the fight starts. Both women throwing faints to start. Botelho throws a leg kick. She throws another leg kick and Calvillo catches her leg. The fight goes to the ground momentarily. The fight gets back to the feet and Calvillo rushes in with a right-left-right combo, Botelho evades. The women exchange some punches but showing a healthy respect thus far. Botelho throws another leg kick and Calvillo again catches her leg and gets the fight to the canvas.

The fight somewhat stalls in side control for Calvillo. Botelho regains half guard and Calvillo slams down some hard elbows to Botelho’s midsection. Botelho turtles over and Calvillo blasts some left hands to her face. Botelho lifts her head and Calvillo locks in a side RNC style choke. Like a bulldog choke. Botelho taps.