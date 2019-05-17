Highlights: Christian Lee Knocks Out Shinya Aoki At ‘Enter The Dragon’

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Friday, May 17, 2019) 20-year-old phenom Christian Lee stopped Shinya Aoki to win the ONE lightweight title in the main event of ONE: Enter the Dragon from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

It wasn’t without some initial adversity, however, as Lee survived a first-round armbar attempt from legendary grappler Aoki (via ONE Championship):

Lee persevered to pour on a vicious onslaught of punches in the second round. The attack forced the referee to step in and stop the fight. Lee was crowned the new ONE lightweight champion:

With the win, Lee joined his sister Angela as a ONE champion. The sky is the limit for the 20-year-old rising star, especially after a win of this magnitude.

As for Aoki, he relinquished the title he just won by submitting Eduard Folayang at March 31’s A New Era.