Christian Lee Smashes Shinya Aoki To Win ONE Lightweight Title

Christian Lee won the ONE lightweight title when he picked up a win over Shinya Aoki in the headliner of ONE: Enter The Dragon. This fight took place this morning (Friday, May 17, 2019) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The finish of the fight saw Lee win by TKO due to strikes in the second round to become the new champion. You can read the full results here.

#MMA: He's done it! Representing Singapore, 20-year-old Christian Lee beats Shinya Aoki by technical knockout 51 seconds into Round 2 after to become lightweight world champion for the first time! #WeAreONE #EnterTheDragon pic.twitter.com/xamTIxH2Vp — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) May 17, 2019

Aoki entered this fight on a four-fight winning streak with wins over Rasul Yakhyaev, Shannon Wiratchai, Ev Ting, and Eduard Folayang. In his latest bout, he beat Folayang by arm-triangle choke in the first round at the ONE Championship: A New Era event to win the lightweight title bout.

On the flip side, Lee entered this fight on a two-fight winning streak with wins over Kazuki Tokudome and Edward Kelly that saw him win both fights by TKO in the first round.