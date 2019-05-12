Highlights: BJ Penn Loses Record Seventh Straight UFC Fight

Spread the word!













UFC legend and former two-division champ BJ Penn had a dubious record on the line heading into his preliminary card bout with Clay Guida at tonight’s (Sat., May 11, 2019) UFC 237 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Penn had a six-fight losing streak intact, his last win coming over former champ Matt Hughes in 2010. Many called for ‘The Prodigy’ to retire, but he fought on.

He didn’t look bad in the early going of his bout with ‘The Carpenter,’ but ultimately Guida scored the more impressive attack. In the third round, he rocked ‘The Prodigy’ with a crisp combo of varied punches.

Watch it via the UFC:

Guida ended the fight on top doing damage, but extended his hand to the legend Penn when the bell rang:

The Carpenter extends a helping hand to The Prodigy #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/SVxA26SWVY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 12, 2019

Guida was declared the winner by unanimous decision, extending Penn’s undesirable UFC record: