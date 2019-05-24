Highlights: Luis Rafael Bedazzles Jeremy Kennedy

Spread the word!













Luis Rafael bedazzled Jeremy Kennedy with his foot in the first round of their featherweight contest at tonight’s Professional Fighters League (PFL) event.

The end came at just 23 seconds for Kennedy (via ESPN MMA Twitter):

Luis Rafael Laurentino upset UFC vet Jeremy Kennedy with this nasty headkick



More PFL action on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET ➡️ https://t.co/BLaLW8ShOG pic.twitter.com/pmSqCLTUBq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 24, 2019

The early knockout of Kennedy is especially impressive considering the Canadian’s recent hot streak. Many MMA prognosticators ragged on Rafael, saying his record was likely fluffed. He seemed to answer at least some of those questions with this highlight reel finish.

Crazy enough, Rafael’s 23-second knock out of Kennedy is only good for second quickest on the night so far. In the fight before, Movlid Khaibulaev obliterated Damon Jackson with a flying knee.