Highlights: Movlid Khaibulaev Obliterates Damon Jackson With Flying Knee

Movlid Khaibulaev Obliterates Damon Jackson with a perfectly timed flying knee seconds into the first round of their match up tonight.

The knock out came at just 10 seconds of the very first (via ESPN MMA Twitter).

😳 YOU NEED TO SEE WHAT FOLDED HIM LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/KP9f7C9u3b — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2019

The win gives Khaibulaev six points and entrenches himself as the man to beat this year in the featherweight division.

The 2019 season kicked off two weeks ago and saw Sadibou Sy wreck David Michaud with a liver kick at 17 seconds into their fight. Something is in the air this season.