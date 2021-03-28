Stipe Miocic didn’t suffer any major damage last night.

Miocic lost his heavyweight title after he was brutally knocked out by Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 headliner. Miocic not only landed awkwardly on his leg, but also received a follow-up shot as he was out cold with referee Herb Dean taking too long to separate Ngannou in time.

Unsurprisingly, Miocic didn’t stick round for any post-fight interviews or press conferences as he was transported to the hospital after the event.

And he seems to be in positive spirits as his wife Ryan revealed that he was okay in an Instagram update with a photo of the pair.

“He’s alright, still my hero!” she wrote.

That’s certainly great to hear for Miocic who suffered just the third knockout loss of his career.

And while he didn’t suffer any other major damage, it is probably best that he sits on the sidelines and takes as much time to rest and recuperate.

What do you think Miocic should do next?