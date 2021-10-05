Henry Cejudo Says He Is The Ultimate Competitor, Wants The Opportunity For A Third Belt

‘Triple C’ wants UFC President Dana White to give him the opportunity to become C4.

Olympic gold medalist and former double champion Henry Cejudo has got the itch to finally come back and continue proving his doubters wrong and win a third championship belt.

After defending his bantamweight title for the first time last year against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249, he retired from active competition, leaving everyone wanting more. Over the previous year, Cejudo has teased a return several times, only for the UFC president to shoot down the rumors. Basically, after every significant flyweight and bantamweight fight, Cejudo will hop on social media and shoot his shot and say he will beat everyone.



Well, it seems like Cejudo might actually really want to come back this time. In an interview with ESPN, ‘Triple C’ says he thinks about the featherweight title and says it is obtainable.

“I still think about winning that third belt. I really do. I think it is obtainable. I think anyone is crazy to count me out. Yeah, hate the persona, hate the cringe, but dude, facts are facts. I am an accomplished athlete,” Cejudo said. “If you guys can name someone as accomplished more than me in combat sports, I will bend the knee. There isn’t. He is right here.”

“So I believe, that yeah I am entitled to skip the whole damn line and fight [Alexander] Volkanovski. You know why? Because I deserve it.”

Cejudo has a point. He went on to say he defended his flyweight championship as well as his bantamweight championship.

The timing for Cejudo’s comments is perfect. Featherweight champion Volkanovski finally headlined his first pay-per-view last month and is getting the respect he has wanted. It is the biggest and most popular Volkanovski has ever been.

After Volkanovski defended his title at UFC 266, Ceujdo tweeted, “@danawhite im gonna take Alexander the Average’s soul #ufc266” to which Volkanovski just laughed it off and responded, “Fu*k, Henry Cejudo… I’ll squash the little germ.”

@danawhite im gonna take Alexander the Average’s soul #ufc266 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 26, 2021

Cejudo sent a message to White and the fans when talking to ESPN, saying he wants Volkanovski.

“With me, I’m going up against the No. 3 pound-for-pound best fighter, probably the best featherweight fighter in history. I either beat him, or I get my ass beat, you know what I’m saying? I’m taking that chance,” Cejudo said. “So this challenge is to Dana, the UFC, all those money guys, and all you fans who don’t believe I can beat him. Let’s do it. Let’s make it happen. Talk is cheap. This is no persona. This is me. I’m telling the truth. Give me the opportunity, and I promise you, that overgrown midget, Alexander the average, will bend the knee to King Triple C. Period.