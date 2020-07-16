Henry Cejudo Thinks Holloway Beat Volkanovski Who Is ‘Scared’ To Fight Him

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Former dual weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes Max Holloway should have regained the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251. ‘Triple C’ also thinks Volkanovski is too scared to face off with him for the belt next.

Cejudo retired from MMA after beating bantamweight great Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May. Since calling it a career aged just 33 the Olympic gold medallist has repeatably said he would be willing to end his brief retirement from a chance to face Volkanovski for the featherweight belt.

The chances of that happening were almost ruined this past weekend when Holloway appeared to edge out the Australian in their 145lb title rematch. Luckily for Volkanovski the judges scored the fight in his favour, he took home a split decision win and kept his belt.

Speaking to Adam Glyn ‘Triple C’ expressed his belief that becoming a three-weight UFC champion would make him the greatest MMA fighter of all-time, he said.

“I feel like me winning a third belt in the UFC would cement me as the greatest fighter of all time in the sport of mixed martial arts, because nobody will be able to do that.”

Cejudo explained that even though he was rooting for Volkanovski he thought Holloway was “unfortunate” to not get the decision at UFC 251.

“I thought Holloway probably won that fight,” Cejudo said. “… Holloway won, man. It’s unfortunate. I was going for Volkanovski because I think it’s just a better matchup for me. He’s only about 2 inches taller than me, so I feel like he’d be a better matchup for me if we were to ever fight – if he wasn’t so scared and not scared to sign the damn contract.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Should Max Holloway have gotten the decision against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251?