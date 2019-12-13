Henry Cejudo Thinks Marlon Moraes Will Knock Jose Aldo Out

Spread the word!













Current bantamweight and flying champion Henry Cejudo will be casting an eye over the UFC 245 fight card. His next challenger at 135 could well emerge from the stacked night of fights. Urijah Faber and Peter Yan will be thrown down but most notably former featherweight king Jose Aldo will make his debut at bantamweight. The Brazilian squares off against former title challenger Marlon Moraes in an epic fight.

Cejudo talked up a fight with the featherweight great whilst speaking to Combate, he said. “If he wins, I’d like to fight him in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I love Brazil, I want him to win, really. I really want this fight.”

“He will fight the “Triple C”. And you’ll feel a pressure you’ve never felt in your life. I am ready to show that I am the King of Rio.” Cejudo said.

However, the double champ doesn’t actually believe he’ll get the chance as his former foe Moraes will finish off Aldo’s dangerous foray into the bantamweight division before its even begun.

“Aldo will lose a lot of weight, this is a problem he will have. I think Marlon will knock him out. Marlon is a very strong guy at 61kg [135 pounds], very dangerous,” he explained. “Aldo will drop a lot of weight, and it will hurt him. I think Marlon will knock out José Aldo in the first or second round. Marlon is a different kind of animal.” (Transcribed by BJ Penn.com)

Cejudo hasn’t fought since beating Moraes earlier this year at UFC 238. Since then he has had shoulder surgery which has ruled him out of competition for the rest of 2019. He’ll back in the UFC octagon soon though, providing the money is right.

