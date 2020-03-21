Henry Cejudo Tells Conor McGregor He’d Get Destroyed By Justin Gaethje

Spread the word!













Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo went after Conor McGregor telling the Irishman that potential opponent Justin Gaethje would destroy him.

‘Notorious’ had posted a video earlier in the day of him staying ready during his time in quarantine. In the clip, McGregor can be seen ripping off combos on a punching machine. Check it out below.

The UFC superstar has previously said he wants 2020 to be a season of fights in which he’d compete at least three times. However, he hasn’t fought or been booked to fight since beating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 earlier this year. If the Coronavirus crisis continues, he won’t be fighting for some time yet either. Nonetheless, he is clearly staying sharp for whatever potential challenge comes his way.

‘Triple C’ was unimpressed with what he was seeing and was quick to voice his opinions. The 135lb king immediately went after McGregor, telling the former dual weight champion to focus more on his wrestling before calling him “Mctapper” and saying rumoured future opponent Gaethje would “destroy” him if they ever fought, he said.

“And that’s actually what the problem is! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working your your takedown defense #Mctapper @Justin_Gaethje would destroy in round one! #pussycat”

And that’s actually what the problem is! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working your your takedown defense #Mctapper @Justin_Gaethje would destroy in round one! #pussycat https://t.co/lGy5RofqpZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 21, 2020

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Would Justin Gaethje “destroy” Conor McGregor?