Henry Cejudo continues to heavily hint that he will fight again.

The former two-weight UFC champion retired in the aftermath of his win over bantamweight great, Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 which took place last year.

Since then, Cejudo has stayed very much in the spotlight. The Olympic gold medalist has featured on AEW, struck up a relationship with Mike Tyson, trashing fighters on social media and even calling people out.

On Tuesday, Cejudo sent a message to Dana White, saying he is ready to take on all the UFC champions from flyweight to featherweight.

“Hey @danawhite so you have a walking pez dispenser champ at 125lbs @daico_deusdaguerra a paper champion and Oscar winner @funkmastermma and a wanna be Crocodile Hunter @alexvolkanovski,” Cejudo wrote on social media. “I’m feeling generous and here to help you make America great again. #C4”

Last week Cejudo revealed he is set to become a father for the first time in November.

“I feel like I’ve done it right,” Cejudo said. “Thirty-four, I’ve made some money. Not the money that I necessarily want, but I have enough money to be like, alright, start to invest and start that next chapter.”

