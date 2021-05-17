Henry Cejudo has announced he’s set to become a father for the first time.

The former dual-weight UFC champion broke the news that he and his girlfriend, Ana Karolina, are expecting during a recent appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin podcast.

‘Triple C’ says he has already bent the knee and proposed to his partner who is due to give birth in November.

Cejudo also revealed they are expecting a girl who will be named ‘America’.

“I feel like I’ve done it right,” Cejudo said. “Thirty-four, I’ve made some money. Not the money that I necessarily want, but I have enough money to be like, alright, start to invest and start that next chapter.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

𝘏𝘦’𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘢𝘥 𝘣𝘰𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘯𝘰𝘸 @HenryCejudo 𝘩𝘢𝘴 9 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘶𝘱 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘢𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘶𝘳𝘦. 𝘐𝘵’𝘴 𝘢 𝘨𝘪𝘳𝘭!!

@MikeTyson @HenryCejudo @mariolopezviva #Hotboxin pic.twitter.com/YVTWmOButQ — Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson (@hotboxinpodcast) May 13, 2021

Cejudo retired from the sport last year after successfully defending his bantamweight title against 135lb legend Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

The Olympic gold medallist has stayed in the limelight by calling for a fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, bantamweight titlist, Aljamain Sterling and even boxing legend, Floyd Mayweahter.

Perhaps, with a growing family to feed Cejudo will return to the Octagon sooner rather than later.

Do you think impending fatherhood could convince Henry Cejudo to end his brief retirement from MMA?