Henry Cejudo Says Fighters Like Sean Strickland Need to stop sharing their personal struggles with everyone

Henry Cejudo is tired of seeing fighters air their dirty laundry and personal struggles to the public.

Things have begun to heat up, particularly in the middleweight division where the ever-outspoken Sean Strickland currently sits atop the throne. Last month, Strickland and his UFC 297 challenger, Dricus Du Plessis, got into a heated exchange during the promotion’s seasonal press conference after ‘Stillknocks’ had commented on the champ’s history of growing up in an abusive home.

Cejudo, a former two-division UFC world champion, doesn’t see any benefit to putting these issues out in the open. Particularly in the case of Strickland who has spent plenty of time launching personal attacks on other fighters before being targeted for his own publicized vulnerabilities.

“I wouldn’t share things that bug you if you can’t be an advocate for it,” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “Especially to the world. But, you’re talking about peoples’ wives and calling people f*cks, and things of that nature. How do you not expect somebody else to come at you?”

Before getting into a physical altercation with Du Plessis at UFC 296, Sean Strickland launched a campaign against rising welterweight contender Ian Macho Garry and his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, calling her a “succubus” and “predator” after it was revealed that the 40-year-old TV personality had written a book on how to date young athletes and celebrities. Anna-Lee is 14 years younger than Garry.

While Cejudo suggested that making things personal could add a level of motivation for someone like Strickland come fight night, ‘Triple C’ ultimately believes that fighters, including Alexander Volkanovski, should save their traumatic experiences and personal battles for a more private setting.