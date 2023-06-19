Former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo will make his second Octagon walk of the year later this summer, featuring in a main card fight against fellow 135 pound contender, Marlon Vera at UFC 292 on August 19. from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Henry Cejudo, the current number three ranked bantamweight challenger, most recently headlined UFC 288 back in May of this year, suffering a close, split decision loss to current undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling in Newark, New Jersey.

As for Vera, the Ecuadorian, who currently boasts the number six rank in the official bantamweight pile, suffered his first loss following a four-fight winning run back in March in the main event ot UFC Fight Night San Antonio, dropping a one-sided decision loss to the surging, Cory Sandhagen. ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto confirmed the pairing as per UFC president, Dana White.

“Let’s go. Cejudo vs. Chito added to UFC 292 in Boston, per Dana White,” Okamoto tweeted. “Three rounder, on the same card as Sterling, O’Malley title fight. It’s a bantamweight night in Beantown, Aug. 19.”

An Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, Los Angeles-born challenger, Henry Cejudo, ended a three-year-plus Octagon hiatus back in May of this year, having bowed out of active competition following a successful bantamweight title defense over former two-time division best, Dominick Cruz back in 2020.

Boasting a 20-8-1 professional record, Chone fan-favorite, Vera had landed a quartet of successful victories before suffering a unanimous judging loss to Sandhagen earlier this year in ‘The Lone Star State’.

Over the course of that winning streak, Vera defeated Davey Grant, and Rob Font in decision wins, before stopping former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, and common-foe, Cruz in stunning high kick KO triumphs.

UFC 292 takes place on August 19. from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with an undisputed bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling, and Sean O’Malley booked to take main event honors.