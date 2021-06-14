Henry Cejudo is over the moon now that Brandon Moreno is the UFC flyweight champion.

With his victory over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263, Moreno became the first fighter born in Mexico to become a UFC champion. Of course, he’s not the first champion with Mexican heritage, as Cain Velasquez and Cejudo were born in America of Mexican descent. Cejudo was backstage Saturday night and was able to congratulate his former training partner in person following his upset victory. ‘Triple C’ shared the encounter on Instagram.

WATCH HERE: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQE6z8NDiWm/

“It’s crazy to say that we use to be main training partners for each other back in the day,” Cejudo wrote in the caption. “I’ve always known this man was special and I’m not surprise he has the belt a round his waist. Congratulations (Moreno) for becoming Mexico’s first UFC Champion. Ps you know what my favorite color is Brenda keep your hands up.”

Moreno’s victory capped off what has truly been an underdog story for the ages. ‘The Baby Assassin’ made his way to the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter, where he was seeded last among the 16 competitors. Despite being stopped in the first round by #1 seed Alexandre Pantoja, Moreno put forth enough of an effort to get a shot in the UFC. He won his first 3 fights before he was surprisingly released after dropping back-to-back contests to Sergio Pettis and Pantoja in a rematch.

His departure wouldn’t last long, however, as he was brought back into the fold after winning the LFA flyweight championship in his lone bout outside the UFC. Moreno’s return would start a 3-0-1 stretch that saw him earn his first title fight against Figueiredo, a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender that resulted in a draw at UFC 256.

after coming out victorious in the rematch, Moreno is hoping to have a long stretch as UFC flyweight champion. While no number-one contender has been named, most believe Askar Askarov, who Moreno battled to a draw in his UFC return, will be next on the docket. Whoever he faces, you can best believe that Moreno has shed the underdog title heading into his next bout.

