And New. Brandon Moreno is the new undisputed UFC flyweight champion, stopping defending gold holder, Deiveson Figueiredo via a third round rear-naked choke in a dominant, one-sided performance.

Moreno lands first with an inside leg kick, as Figueiredo takes a more measured approach than we’ve seen early in his recent fights. The champion lands a good step-in knee to the body as his first offensive output of the night. Knockdown for Moreno who clips Figueiredo with a great counter right hand, before winding up in half guard as the champion controls posture and looks to scramble. 10-9 round for Moreno.

Takedown for Figueiredo early in the second as Moreno attempts to defend. The Brazilian threatens with his almost patented guillotine from mount this time, as Moreno looks to protect his neck and scrambles. Moreno takes Figueiredo’s back now, however, the champion scrambles and manages to recover full guard, where the pair remain for the rest of the second round.

Good spinning back-kick to the body lands for Figueriedo as the pair spend the opening minute trading strikes. Taking Figueriedo’s back again during a scramble, and looks to lock up a rear-naked choke whilst transitioning grips, as Figueriedo continues to defend. Switching grips, Moreno eventually forces the tap from defending champion, Figueriedo — scoring the undisputed UFC flyweight championship.

Check out the highlights from Brandon Moreno’s championship winning performance against Deiveson Figueriedo