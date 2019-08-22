Henry Cejudo Needs To Defend Bantamweight Title Or Vacate

Spread the word!













Much has been made about what Henry Cejudo will do upon his return from injury.

“Triple C” currently reigns as the UFC’s men’s flyweight and bantamweight champion of the world. However, he’s nursing an injury and isn’t expected to return to action until early 2020. While he campaigns for an intergender matchup with Valentina Shevchenko, and bickers with former 145-pound kingpin Jose Aldo about a potential 135-pound clash, UFC President Dana White has an idea for what he seriously wants Cejudo to do next.

Speaking to reporters after this week’s Contender Series, White claimed Cejudo needs to defend his bantamweight title, preferably against Joseph Benavidez, or vacate one of his belts. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“Right now, we have some things playing out at 135 pounds. What we’d like to see Cejudo do is defend his title against [Joseph] Benavidez,” White said. “Benavidez is ready. It’s the right thing to do. If he can’t, then he needs to give up one of the belts.”

White did take note of the 125-pound title as well, however, Cejudo has already got a title defense under his belt at flyweight. He finished TJ Dillashaw in their championship matchup this past January in the first round via TKO. Now, White wants to see Cejudo defend the bantamweight crown.

“He needs to defend that [flyweight] title,” White said. “First of all, we’re playing some things out to see who’s going to be the next challenger at 35. Benavidez is ready to go. He deserves it and he’s got a win over Cejudo.”

What do you think about White saying Cejudo needs to defend or vacate the 135-pound title?