Henry Cejudo expects Leon Edwards to lose UFC title soon: ‘It’s an easy fight’

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo says that fans should celebrate ‘Rocky’ Leon Edwards’ title reign while they still can.

Just this past week, ‘Rocky’ Leon Edwards was able to defend the UFC welterweight crown in the final chapter of his trilogy against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman. With two wins over Usman, Edwards is now planning who his next title bout will be against.

The Olympic gold medalist Cejudo is a close friend of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare.’ The American athlete is claiming that Edwards’ title reign will soon be over.

Henry Cejudo picks Colby Covington over Leon Edwards

Many fans and pundits are picking the next title defense of Edwards’ crown to be against the former interim champion ‘Chaos’ Colby Covington. On his YouTube, channel, Cejudo discusses this match. He said:

“You’ve gotta give it to Leon Edwards… But Colby Covington’s your next champ. It’s an easy fight for Colby. Colby’s the next champ,” Cejudo said. “The next person in line is right there, Colby Covington… This is a really good fight for Colby for the simple fact of the wrestling. I do see Colby Covington finally becoming UFC champion at 170 pounds.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA News]

Leon Edwards has claimed that he has no interest in facing Colby Covington, at least for now. After his UFC 286 win, Edwards spoke to the press and explained:

“I don’t know how that [fight with Colby Covington] makes sense. He hasn’t fought in over a year-and-a-half – he sat out un-injured. I just don’t get how he just slides in for the world title shot when there are other guys in the division who have been active, fighting and didn’t sit out.”

See Cejudo’s entire video below: