Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight titleholder Henry Cejudo isn’t a fan of Tyron Woodley‘s new ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo, and thinks the former welterweight champion could be the new ‘cringe king’ of MMA.

Cejudo has remained in the public eye since retiring from the UFC last year, following his win over Dominick Cruz in his bantamweight title defense at UFC 249. He is still training down in Arizona and has hinted at a possible return to the octagon to potentially face UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Cejudo was always known to be a bit cringe during his time in the UFC, especially beginning when he won the flyweight title over Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227. But he thinks that Woodley may take the top spot amongst active fighters in combat sports.

Henry Cejudo thinks Tyron Woodley is unnaturally cringe

“I’m gonna have to give it to Tyron Woodley because it’s so unnatural,” Cejudo said in an interview with MMA Mania. “He so doesn’t see it. Colby Covington, he’s playing a character, it’s a persona. But Tyron Woodley, he just doesn’t see it, man. It’s gone wild, it’s a circus, man.

“He’s just so cringe,” Cejudo continued. “The dude has an ‘I love you, Jake Paul’ [tattoo] on his middle finger, and his movie sucks. But I’ll tell you what, he can promote a fight. He’s got a mouthpiece on ’em, but his actions don’t speak louder than his words. You want the gold? You got the gold, brother.”

Woodley fell to Jake Paul by a split decision earlier this summer and is hellbent on eventually getting a rematch with the controversial boxer turned YouTuber. Much to the chagrin of Cejudo, Woodley agreed to get a tattoo if Paul agreed to an immediate rematch, which hasn’t materialized. Paul will reportedly face Tommy Fury later this year.

