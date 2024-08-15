Henry Cejudo reveals shock run in with UFC star Khamzat Chimaev: ‘You’re a rat piece of sh*t’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has revealed he engaged in a rather surprising run-in with the unbeaten promotional star, Khamzat Chimaev – who labelled him a “rat” and a “piece of sh*t”.

Cejudo, a former undisputed bantamweight champion and flyweight titleholder, as well as a Olympic gold medal winner in freestyle wrestling, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 298 back in February of this year.

Suffering his second consecutive loss since his return from a 2020 retirement, Los Angeles-born contender, Cejudo dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss to incoming Noche UFC headliner and bantamweight title challenger, Merab Dvalishvili.

Henry Cejudo reveals Paris run-in with Khamzat Chimaev

Yet to be booked for his return to action as he continues to weigh up his fighting future, Cejudo revealed he suffered the wrath of the undefeated, Chimaev – who returns at UFC 308 in October, taking on Robert Whittaker in a title-eliminator with the former champion.

“I have a crazy-ass story for you,” Henry Cejudo said on his podcast. “Guess who was at the Olympics and trying to fight the ‘Triple C’? I think these dudes sh*t so personal. I believe as an analyst you have to tell the truth. Yeah, I am comical but typically I do say certain things because I mean it. So that’s why I think – he (Khamzat Chimaev) was in the ticket line, I was outside trying to get my damn tickets.”

“Then he sees me and he’s like, ‘Henry Cejudo, you’re a rat piece of sh*t.’ I had a feeling this dude kinda had it because he blocked me from all the social media stuff,” Cejudo explained. “I’m just like, ‘Why? Why am I a piece of sh*t?’ And he just said I’m a piece of sh*t.”