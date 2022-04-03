Former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov – the stablemate of former two-weight promotional kingpin, Henry Cejudo, has invited his fellow decorated wrestler to travel to his native Dagestan, in order to take part in a wrestling seminar.

Khabib, a former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, called time on his professional career back in October 2020 following a successful title unification victory against then-interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje – improving to 29-0 as a result.

For Henry Cejudo, the Los Angeles-born standout also called time on his career in 2020 – surprisingly walking away on top as well following a knockout victory over Dominick Cruz in April of that year to defend his bantamweight title, Immediately post-fight, Cejudo, the then-undisputed bantamweight and flyweight best hung up his gloves, however, has flirted with a return to the sport ever since.

Henry Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling has welcomed with title outing returns against the likes of Aljamain Sterling and his fellow UFC 273 co-headliner, Petr Yan in the time since his departure from the sport, as well as calling constantly to tackle current featherweight best, Alexander Volkanovski in a bid to become the premier three-weight kingpin in Octagon antiquity.

However, despite Cejudo’s intention to make a sport comeback, financially, a projected retirement snapping return makes little to no sense for the Californian – who claims UFC president, Dana White only wants to offer him “peanuts” to snap his leave of absence.

Henry Cejudo revealed he had wrestled in Dagestan previously — suffering 3 consecutive losses

For Khabib, the Dagestan sambo specialist undertook a venture with Eagle FC since his retirement, with Cejudo serving as a color commentator for the promotion, and during a recent sitdown at an event – Khabib urged Cejudo to make the trip to Dagestan in order to perform in a wrestling seminar.

“We can do seminar, you know, freestyle wrestling, MMA, like just take pictures, give kids good energy,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told Henry Cejudo. “We’re gonna go to my village.”

Cejudo then revealed that he had previously wrestled in the region of Dagestan, before claiming that he would like to take in a tournament during a potential visit to the country.

“Khabib (Nurmagomedov), I’ve been to Dagestan – I’ve wrestled in Dagestan,” Henry Cejudo told Khabib Nurmagomedov. “Man, I would love to go to a tournament down there – if we’re gonna go, I’d love to see a tournament down there. Go watch these guys wrestle, but in the process, go and do a seminar. When I was in Dagestan, I didn’t win a match, dude. I wrestled three times and didn’t beat anybody, anybody!”

