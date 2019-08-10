Henry Cejudo Issues Warning To Frankie Edgar After Bantamweight Move

Spread the word!













Frankie Edgar has made news of his move to bantamweight official. Following a failed bid at 145 pounds for gold, “The Answer” will be dropping down to 135 pounds, a weight class many feel is a more natural fit for the former 155-pound champion.

However, amidst that move, the announcement has garnered a reaction from current flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo. Cejudo took to his Twitter account to issue a warning to Edgar, who the double champ advised to “bend the knee to ‘Triple C.'”

“So I’m out here getting my recovery done at the UFC PI, as I’m going to be out for a minute. And I start hearing these littler birdies saying that Frankie “The Answer” Edgar wants to come down to my weight class. Frankie, you’re 0-5 in your last title fights. What makes you think you coming down to my weight class will be any different?

“Do me a favor, when you win at MSG, I want you to call me out. One, because I know you’re gold thirsty and you want my belt. Two, I just know you just don’t like me. But until then, Frankie “The Answer” Edgar, you can do me a favor, and you can bend the knee to “Triple C” too.”

Cejudo is currently nursing an injured shoulder that will keep him out-of-action until 2020. His last bout resulted in a bantamweight title win, when he finished Marlon Moraes to capture the vacant strap. It will be interesting to see which of Cejudo’s titles he decides to defend first upon his return. There are plenty of worthy contenders in both weight classes.

What do you think about a potential bout between Cejudo and Edgar at bantamweight?