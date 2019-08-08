Frankie Edgar Releases Statement On Bantamweight Move

Spread the word!













Frankie Edgar is officially moving down to 135 pounds. “The Answer” made the decision after another failed attempt at capturing 145-pound gold.

Edgar was bested via unanimous decision at UFC 240 by Max Holloway in Canada. It was recently reported and confirmed by both his coach and manager that Edgar will be dropping down to 135 pounds for his next fight. A target date of November 2 at Madison Square Garden was mentioned.

After word got out, Edgar decided to release a statement on the matter on his Instagram page.

“The cat’s out of the bag! I’ve been reluctant to cut down my whole career but I feel like now is the time. Excited for a new beginning!”

There are plenty of interesting matchups for Edgar at 135 pounds. A potential bout against Dominick Cruz would be exciting given both men have ridiculous footwork. Of course, the champion, Henry Cejudo, who has mentioned fighting Edgar before, would also be an interesting stylistic matchup for “The Answer.”

A November return to the Octagon would be quite a quick turnaround for the former 155-pound champion. It will be interesting to see who he is matched up with for his divisional debut.

What do you think about Edgar’s comments on his move to bantamweight?