Former two-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has once again shared some pointers and given his thoughts on the pad work of fellow former duel-weight gold holder, Conor McGregor – despite feeling the wrath of the Dubliner in a recent approach.

Cejudo, who returned to the USADA testing pool earlier this month, has been touted by his manager, Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz to snap a two-year retirement later this annum, has been attracting the attention of bantamweight best, Aljamain Sterling, as well as himself offering to fight featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski.

The outspoken Los Angeles native has been out of action since his April 2020 retirement after defeating Dominick Cruz to successfully defend the bantamweight championship, with the Olympic gold medalist relinquishing the title as well as his flyweight crown soon thereafter.

For McGregor, the 33-year-old striker has been touted to return to active competition by the fall by UFC president, Dana White, after he suffered a fractured tibia in his left leg in the closing stages of the first round of his trilogy rubber match against Dustin Poirier in July last year.

Conor McGregor once again receives boxing advice from fellow former champion, Henry Cejudo

Returning to sparring and boxing drills in the late stages of last month, McGregor, who had previously received some tips and advice from Cejudo on his striking technique – has once again been the subject of analysis from the Fight Ready staple.

“To (sic) much too much wind telegraphs what you’re doing which makes it not believable,” Henry Cejudo tweeted in relation to a video posted by Conor McGregor. “Half punch the front hand to disguise the back hand. It’s not about the combination but how you hide everything with a big surprise. Sincerely, the goat (goat emoji) – humble Henry (Cejudo).”

The video in question has been captioned by McGregor – who claims that the straight shots he is practising should be viewed as “bow and arrow” punches.

“”The McGregor bow and arrows” I’m calling these,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “In association with Bruce Lee. Enjoy (smiling face emoji).”