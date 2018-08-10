Henry Cejudo Chimes In On Possible Demetrious Johnson Trilogy Fight

Henry Cejudo did the unthinkable at UFC 227 when he captured the flyweight championship of the world. But a rematch may not be guaranteed for the former champ, as Cejudo isn’t to hip on a Demetrious Johnson trilogy fight.

Mixed martial arts is a sport of uncertainty. As in life, absolutely nothing is guaranteed in MMA. “Mighty Mouse” is the most prolific champion in modern MMA. You can agree he is the greatest champion of all time. But that doesn’t necessarily translate into an automatic rematch against Cejudo for the flyweight title.

“I would agree when it comes to the statistics side of it,” Cejudo recently said on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show when discussing Johnson’s bid for a trilogy bout. “But at the same time, I know what the UFC’s trying to create, man. I had to wait two and a half years to face Demetrious Johnson.” “I had to wait, too. And it’s also good, too, for our weight class to start new storylines that have nothing to do with Demetrious Johnson. We need new storylines in our weight class.”

It’s unclear if Johnson will be competing anytime soon after suffering some injuries at UFC 227. Be that as it may, Cejudo thinks anyone besides DJ is necessary for the division’s sake.