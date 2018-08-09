Demetrious Johnson Gives Update On Injuries Suffered At UFC 227

After he lost his title, it’s time that former flyweight king Demetrious Johnson gives an update on the extent of his injuries from UFC 227.

Johnson believed he suffered a broken foot in the first round of his title fight against Henry Cejudo. However, “Mighty Mouse” received some good news when the x-rays came back negative.

Johnson will now play the waiting game. He is still anticipating the results of an MRI he had on what he fears is a tear in his knee.

“I got X-rays on my foot, everything seems to be fine,” Johnson told his Instagram followers. “If the pain is still there, if the swelling is still there after 10 days, I’ll have another MRI to make sure nothing’s wrong with it. I got an MRI on my knee, no results yet, takes about two days.”

Even if things work out in his favor, its unlikely Johnson will fight again in 2019. Be that as it may, the longest reigning champion in UFC history should easily be in line for a rematch against Cejudo, provided the new champ isn’t tied up in super fights.

Watch Demetrious Johnson’s Instagram post here:

Things are about to get interesting in the flyweight division.