Former two-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has requested prayers for his sister, Gloria Cejudo, revealing his sibling has been diagnosed with stage iv cancer.

Cejudo, who retired from professional mixed martial arts back in May of last year following a successful bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz, posted on his Instagram this week, confirming that his sister, Gloria was battling stage iv cancer.



“Hey guys, I just want to ask for your prayers for my sister Gloria Cejudo who is battling stage four cancer,” Henry Cejudo posted on Instagram. “It’s been challenging for the family as we don’t know where the origin of the cancer is coming from. I just ask to keep us in your prayers. (love heart emoji)“

The Arizona native elected against sharing any other additional information regarding his sister’s diagnosis and battle, and received well wishes on his Instagram post from the likes of Daniel Cormier, Cody Garbrandt, Patricky Pitbull, Anthony Johnson, Juan Archuleta, Kelvin Gastelum, Alexandre Pantoja, Mike Perry, Alexis Davis, and his manager, Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz to name a few.



Stage iv cancer, or otherwise known as Metastatic cancer spreads through multiple parts of the body from the point of origin. Whilst not terminal in all stage iv cases, treatment options for this type of cancer usually are utilized in a bid to reduce suffering and pain in the diagnosed, rather than completely eliminating the disease.



As for Cejudo’s professional mixed martial arts career, the Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling and the former undisputed flyweight and bantamweight champion has welcomed continuous links to return to active competition, and has even called for fights against the likes of featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, as well as Petr Yan, and his bantamweight champion counterpart, Aljamain Sterling.



Everyone at LowKick MMA offers their thoughts and prayers to Gloria Cejudo and her family, and friends during this time of suffering.

