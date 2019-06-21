Heavyweight Showdown Headlines Loaded PFL 17 Card

Spread the word!













The full card for the upcoming Professional Fighter’s League (PFL) 17 event has been released, and it features some interesting fights.

In the main event, a heavyweight showdown will see Kelvin Tiller and Denis Goltsov inside of the cage. The PFL released the lineup on Thursday that will see 12 fights take place. This show goes down at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 8.

Satoshi Ishii vs. Rosholt will serve as the co-main event, and a rematch between Vinny Magalhaes and Rakim Cleveland are also notable fights taking place on the card that will stream live on the ESPN+ streaming service, with the prelims available on ESPN 2.

This is where the final regular season bouts for the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions will take place. The eight fighters from each division will then move onto the postseason where they have a chance to win the $1 million prize.

PFL 17 Card