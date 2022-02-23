Social media sensation and content creator Hasbulla Magomedov has allegedly been in talks with UFC president Dana White for a potential fight in the octagon.

Magomedov has been in alleged talks to fight fellow content creator Abdu Rozik, although nothing has materialized. White said just months ago that he was unsure whether or not a fight involving Magomedov will be feasible for the UFC.

Magomedov has created close relationships with top MMA stars such as Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was also in attendance for UFC 267 to watch Makhachev earn a first-round finish over Dan Hooker.

During a recent interview with the WAFFLIN’ Podcast, Magomedov claimed that White has been in talks with him about doing a fight in the future.

Hasbulla Magomedov Claims Dana White Has Interest

“We welcome it,” Magomedov said. “Not sure anytime soon.” (h/t Dexterto)

Magomedov is 18 years old and suffers from a condition called Growth Hormone Deficiency, otherwise known as Dwarfism. Despite his size at 3’3″, he has garnered a massive following on social media.

Magomedov also went as far as calling out fellow YouTuber turned combat sports personality Logan Paul during a recent post on his Twitter page. He has a strong friendship with White and could link up with the MMA’s highest platform down the line.

Do you want to see Hasbulla Magomedov fight in the UFC?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.