Internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov AKA ‘Mini Khabib’ is expected to be in attendance at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi to support his countryman, Islam Makhachev who squares off against Dan Hooker on the card.

MMA reporter Dan Segura announced on Monday that Hasbulla will be in attendance at UFC 267.

“Hasbulla is expected to attend #UFC267 in support of Islam Makhachev. Confirmed with PFL’s Movlid Khaybulaev,” Segura wrote on social media.

Hasbulla is expected to attend #UFC267 in support of Islam Makhachev.



Confirmed with PFL’s Movlid Khaybulaev. pic.twitter.com/VTPXUbjW6X — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) October 25, 2021

The 18-year-old viral sensation has childlike characteristics such as stunted growth and a high voice which is believed to be caused by a form of dwarfism. Hasbulla has become a social media celebrity off the back of a mock press conference ahead of his proposed fight with Abdu Rozik.

It appears unlikely that the teenager will actually ever fight which will be music to the ears of the head of Russia’s Dwarf Athletic Association, Uliana Podpalnaya, who called the potential mixed martial arts fight between Magomedov and Rozik “unethical”.

Hasbulla has become particularly popular in the world of MMA for his various call-out videos. Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo appears to be his preferred opponent because they are a “similar size”. Cejudo played along with the joke and has been interacting with Hasbulla online.

I must admit @hasbulla.magomedov is a good actor. All those lessons with @funkmastermma are paying off. 🖊 📄 #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/1LzpgDlP8E — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 15, 2021

Will you be excited to see Hasbulla in attendance at UFC 267?