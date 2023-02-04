Olympic athlete and UFC newcomer Hamdy Abdelwahab handed two-year suspension by USADA

Egyptian mixed martial artist Hamdy Abdelwahab was recently handed a two-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Administration (USADA) for two failed drug tests (pre-fight and post-fight) where he tested positive for methenolone, and he was also caught potentially tampering with the test.

As a result, Hamdy Abdelwahab’s split decision victory over Don’Tale Mayes in his UFC debut has been overturned to a no contest, bringing his record from 6-0 to 5-0 (1 NC).

USADA made the following announcement regarding the situation:

“Abdelwahab did not declare the use of methenolone on his onboarding declaration forms and did not establish a compelling justification for his failure to do so. Based on USADA’s investigation, it was determined that Abdelwahab used the prohibited substance and knew of his obligation to declare it.

“The evidence constitutes a tampering violation in addition to the violation for his positive test for methenolone.”

Along with his two-year suspension, Abdelwahab will also be investigated by the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration (TDLR) for tampering with test results.

TDLR also made a statement following the positive test result:

“When a combative sports contestant in Texas tests positive for a banned substance, we place them on a 90-day suspension. If the contestant won the bout, we list the bout as ‘No Decision.’ We can also pursue an administrative penalty and a monetary penalty could also be issued against the contestant. This case has been referred to our Enforcement Division for further investigation.”

Leading up to his UFC debut in July of 2022, Hamdy Abdelwahab was 5-0 as a professional, having secured all five wins via knockout (all five wins under Jorge Masvidal promotions, Jorge Masvidal’s iKon FC & Gamebred Fighting Championships).

Abdelwahab is also a very accomplished Greco-Roman wrestler, having placed second in the Youth Olympic Games in 2010, as well as placing first in the Africa & Oceana Olympic Qualification Tournament.

Now the 30 year old will have to wait until he’s at least 32 years of age to compete again.

What will the heavyweight division even look like at the time Hamdy Abdelwahab is eligible to return?

