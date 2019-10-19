Greg Hardy’s UFC Boston Win Overturned To No Contest After Illegal Inhaler Use

Spread the word!













Greg Hardy’s unanimous decision win over Ben Sosoli has now been ruled a no contest.

In between the second and third round of their UFC Boston heavyweight encounter, Hardy used an inhaler claiming it was approved by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

During the third round, we later learned that it was illegal from the commentary team. Although Hardy was declared the winner, the UFC would announce after the event that the bout was now ruled a no contest:

Update from the UFC with a quote from Greg Hardy. pic.twitter.com/hYnJxgmGoK October 19, 2019

“I was in the ring, me and my coach asked the commission if it would be ok to use my inhaler and they said yes, so I took it,” Hardy said in a statement. “I’m still [a] new guy in this sport, I did what I do in every situation — I asked permission, I got permission and I did what I was told.

“In this fight, I wanted to prove I was a fighter. I said before the fight that I wanted to go out and put on a showcase and show the leaps and bounds that I’ve improved by. It was all about going the 15 minutes, showing some different weapons and not making so many rookie mistakes and just getting jabbed in the face. It was a Din Thomas showcase, I have a lot of weapons and a gas tank to use those consistently over all three rounds. Right now, we’re going to go back to the gym, put it together and let my team make the next decision.”

It will be interesting to see what transpires as a result of this incident, especially with Hardy claiming he was given permission.

