Greg Hardy Wants In On UFC 242 PPV Card In Abu Dhabi

Always the controversial figure, former NFL star Greg Hardy continues to intrigue the mixed martial arts (MMA) community.

Hardy comes off the first victory of his UFC career at UFC Fort Lauderdale. Now, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the Hardy camp is eying a return to the Octagon at the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) from Abu Dhabi on September 7:

“Spoke to MMA agent Abe Kawa this morning on a number of different topics. One thing he mentioned is he’s going to explore the idea of Greg Hardy fighting in Abu Dhabi in September. Says Hardy has interest in fighting outside the U.S. and they like that potential timeframe.”

“The Prince Of War” began his MMA career undefeated with a 3-0 record. He earned a UFC fight after some impressive showings on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.” He made his promotional debut in January, suffering a disqualification loss to Allen Crowder after landing an illegal knee.

Recently, Hardy rebounded by picking up his first victory. He knocked out Dmitry Smolyakov at UFC Ft. Lauderdale. It will be interesting to see the level of competition Hardy receives as he moves forward with his UFC run.