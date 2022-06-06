Former Dana White’s Contender Series and UFC heavyweight, Greg Hardy is set to make the transition to the squared circle on October 8. for a professional boxing debut – following the recent completion of his contractual obligations with the Dana White-led organization.

Greg Hardy, who is also a former NFL running back, made the transition to professional mixed martial arts back in 2017, and competed under the banner of the UFC on 10 separate occasions.

Boasting a 7-1(1) professional mixed martial arts record, Greg Hardy, who ended his UFC tenure in the midst of a three fight losing skid – including three knockout losses, most recently featured at UFC 272 in March of this year, suffering a one-sided ground strikes loss to Sergey Spivak in the opening round.

Confirming his departure from the UFC upon the completion of his contractual obligations with the promotion, Hardy is now, however, set to continue with his combat sports foray – with an October 8. debut in professional boxing under the Black Sheep Boxing banner booked.

Expected to feature at the October event in Delray Beach, Florida – Hardy has yet to secure an official opponent for his first professional boxing match, however. MMA Junkie were first to report the news of Hardy’s move to professional boxing, as confirmed by promotion officials.

Landing a quartet of victories during his highly-criticized and scrutinized Octagon tenure, Hardy, who has been accused of domestic violence in the past, defeated Dmitry Smolyakov, Juan Adams, Yorgan de Castro, and Maurice Green during his UFC stint.

Featuring in prominent positions during pay-per-view events hosted by the promotion in particular, Hardy also co-headlined a UFC Fight Night Moscow event in November 2019 against recent UFC Vegas 56 winner, Alexander Volkov – suffering a unanimous decision loss in a short notice showing.