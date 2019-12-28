Greg Hardy Set To Return At UFC Columbus Against Yorgan De Castro

Spread the word!













Greg Hardy is set for his first fight of 2020. Hardy will take on Yorgan De Castro at UFC on ESPN 8 from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on March 28. The fight was made official yesterday (Fri. December 28, 2019).

Hardy is coming off the first year of his run with the UFC, going 2-2 with one No Contest. His two victories came via TKO, with his losses coming via disqualification and unanimous decision. In his last outing, Hardy stepped in on short notice to face top-ranked Alexander Volkov. Although he was outclassed throughout the fight, Hardy impressed with his ability to go 15 minutes with one of the best in the world.

As for Castro, he is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 6-0. Castro was discovered on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, where he earned a UFC contract with a first-round TKO. He followed that up with an impressive Octagon debut against Justin Tafa, who he knocked out in the first round at UFC 243.

It will be interesting to see if Castro can hang with an athlete of Hardy’s caliber. On the flip side, it will be interesting to see how Hardy handles an impressive and streaking prospect such as Castro, who is undefeated. Also announced for the card is a light heavyweight bout between Khalil Rountree and Sam Alvey, as well as a bantamweight bout between Louis Smolka and Davey Grant.

What do you think about the matchup between Hardy and De Castro?