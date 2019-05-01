Greg Hardy Reacts To Criticism Of His UFC Fort Lauderdale Opponent

Greg Hardy reacts to the criticism that he has received of his latest opponent. Every time that the former NFL player fights, he will get criticized due to his past history and now the quality of his opponents.

Not only fight fans have ripped his opponent but also UFC President Dana White, who let his feelings known during the post-fight press conference.

Hardy picked up his first win under the UFC banner when he scored a TKO victory over Dmitrii Smoliakov in a heavyweight bout. This served as the co-headliner of the UFC Fort Lauderdale event that took place on April 27, 2019, at BB&T Center. Coming into this fight, Smoliakov held a decent pro-MMA record that got him to a 9-2 record.

Speaking recently with TMZ Sports, Hardy reminded everyone that he has only competed for a handful of years up to this point.

“Really, the only people that do want to fight me are the people that haven’t been in there with me yet,” Hardy said (H/T to MMAFighting). “It’s a dangerous game and those punches aren’t coming light. At the end of the day, my record is like 4-1, 3-1 or whatever. My man was 9-2. These are experienced UFC fighters, I’m two years in. I feel like can, no can, there’s two naked men in there trying to kill each other so it’s exactly what they asked for.

“They got sick of me fighting on the local scene, they wanted to throw me in there with some UFC opponents, that’s what’s happened right now. Now they’re gonna be picky about which UFC opponents. It’s just gonna keep happening until inevitably I’m up there fighting Stipe [Miocic] or Derrick [Lewis] or somebody like that. So keep it coming. I’m gonna keep improving. Keep watching. I know it’s gonna keep being entertaining as hell.”