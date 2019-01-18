Greg Hardy Handles Criticism With Class Prior To UFC’s ESPN Debut

Much has been made of controversial figure Greg Hardy heading into this weekend’s UFC on ESPN+ 1 card but the former NFL football player handled his critics with class at yesterday’s (Jan. 17, 2019) media day.

Hardy’s past is well-documented. The ex-NFL star was involved in an ugly domestic violence case in which he was accused of heinous acts. Be that as it may, both he and UFC President Dana White would love for people to “move on”.

ESPN’s own Ariel Helwani has been one of Hardy’s most outspoken critics. Helwani has stated that he doesn’t think Hardy deserves a high profile opportunity on such an important card. Furthermore, the award-winning journalist has called the UFC’s decision to book Hardy on the same card as Rachael Ostovich “tone-deaf.” However, Helwani had the courage and the decency to approach Hardy and clear the air with the former footballer.

Here’s what Hardy had to say to his detractors. (via Ariel Helwani’s Twitter):

I had a lot to say about @GregHardyJr on @FirstTake and other @espn shows yesterday. I said I didn’t think he should be on Saturday’s card, among other things. I said that to him face to face today, as well, and this was his response:



(Full interview: https://t.co/jhCrfgsOHj) pic.twitter.com/PHyL2lIeAY — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 18, 2019

Hardy To His Critics

“I would say two things, it’s a two-fold answer. One, you would not be where you are now if you were shooting for low-level journalism. The only way to get there is to shoot for the stars. So I encourage everybody out there to shoot for the stars,” said Hardy.

“Opportunities come and you have to take them. That’s the only thing that I am doing. And the other answer is, God bless you, brother. I would be just like everybody you’re talking about that wants to hate me or throw me away as a human being and devalue me and act like I don’t have worth if I sat here and said I’m upset with you because you have an opinion.”

“You are allowed to have an opinion and that should not affect how I feel about you because you have done no wrong to me man. You’re awesome,” he concluded.

Hardy went on to say that he hopes a time will come when he won’t have to answer for his past above all else. For now, however, Hardy must focus on Saturday night as he will be fighting Allen Crowder in the co-main event.

You can watch Greg Hardy’s full interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani below.