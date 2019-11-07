Greg Hardy Challenges Tyson Fury To MMA & Boxing Match

Spread the word!













Boxing lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been teasing a potential jump to mixed martial arts (MMA) quite heavily as of late.

While the likes of UFC president Dana White don’t understand the aspiration, others such as Greg Hardy are trying to get their name in the hat to welcome “The Gypsy King” to the world of MMA.

Hardy, who co-headlines UFC Moscow against Alexander Volkov this weekend, took to Instagram to suggest he’d fight Fury in MMA or boxing. He even teased he’ll be inside the boxing ring “very soon.”

“The good news is @gypsyking101 I am gonna come to the 10oz world very soon my friend. So with all do respect (shout out Ricky Bobby) if you have the stones to take a whooping in the ring and octagon. The most Active heavyweight in the UFC will oblige. #imyourhuckleberry The Gypsy King Vs The King of War 2021″

Fury just wrapped up a brief run with the WWE, as he awaits Deontay Wilder to fight Luis Ortiz later this month. If Wilder is successful, he and Fury will have their highly-anticipated rematch in 2020. When Fury’s immediate boxing goals are fulfilled, it sounds like the Englishman wants to attempt to conquer the world of MMA after.

What do you think about Hardy calling out Fury?